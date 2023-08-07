Braves Minor League Recap: David McCabe homers for Rome

Sunday was a tough day for the Atlanta Braves system, having one game rained out and dropping all three that they played. However we did get to see David McCabe hit his 16th homer of the season, while sixth round pick Lucas Braun had a strong professional debut for Augusta.

Gwinnett Stripers - PPD Rain

The Gwinnett game against Indianapolis was rained out and cancelled as a result, due to it being late in the season and the two teams not being scheduled to meet again this year.

Montgomery Biscuits 7, Mississippi Braves 1

Luke Waddell, DH: 2-4, R, SB, .297/.399/.431

Drew Campbell, LF: 2-3, 2B, BB, .231/.282/.382

Tyler Owens, SP: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 4.05 ERA

Box Score

Tyler Owens got the start and turned in three solid innings, allowing a run on four hits and a walk while striking out two. This is the third consecutive start for him in Mississippi where he has allowed just one run, following a tough debut after his promotion from Rome. Scott Blewett threw two scoreless frames in relief, but then Domingo Gonzalez allowed six runs (four earned) without recording an out to really open this game up for Montgomery. Jake McSteen and Kyle Wilcox each joined Blewett with a pair of scoreless frames apiece to finish off the game.

The Braves offense managed just a run on six hits, and Luke Waddell and Drew Campbell had two thirds of those hits. Waddell was 2-4 and scored the run, while Campbell was 2-3 with a walk, and his double was the lone extra base knock for the Braves. Cody Milligan and Drew Lugbauer had the other two Braves hits.

Greenville Drive 8, Rome Braves 7

David McCabe, 3B: 2-4, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI

Drake Baldwin, C: 1-5, HR, R, RBI

Jorge Bautista, SP: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 9.98 ERA

Box Score

It was Jorge Bautista’s start, and while he did allow four runs over five and a third, he also struck out nine while only issuing one walk. The 22-year-old had his longest and arguably best start of his four starts at this level in this one, which is a positive sign after he was dominant in Low-A with a 1.03 WHIP prior to promotion. He was followed by Hunter Riggins, who allowed four runs in two thirds of an inning, and then two scoreless by Rob Griswold.

The star at the plate was David McCabe, who was 2-4 with a walk and hit his eighth homer since his promotion from Augusta. Fellow high Day 2 pick from the 2022 MLB Draft Drake Baldwin added his 10th homer of the season, while Stephen Paolini had a pair of doubles and runs scored. Overall seven of the nine spots in the order had base hits, and Bryson Horne and Ethan Workinger also added doubles.

Columbia Fireflies 5, Augusta GreenJackets 2

Tyler Collins, CF: 1-2, BB, R, SB, .203/.287/.252

Lucas Braun, SP: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Seth Keller, RP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 5.26 ERA

Box Score

Augusta sent out sixth round pick Lucas Braun to make his pro debut, and he didn’t disappoint. Braun went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one before hitting 45 pitches and getting the hook as the Braves are known for taking it slow early on with new pitchers. Seth Keller came on in relief, and the normal starter struggled mightily out of the pen in this piggyback attempt. Keller allowed four runs on four hits while recording just two outs. Chad Bryant went the next inning and a third without allowing any further damage, and then Nolan Martinez allowed the fifth run to score during his two innings of work. Giomar Diaz got the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit or a run, walking one and striking out four.

The offense really struggled to get anything going in this one, managing just four hits. Tyler Collins was 1-2 with a walk and a steal, and EJ Exposito was 1-3 with a steal of his own. Drew Compton also reached base more than once, as he was 1-3 and drew a walk, while Cory Acton had the final base knock.