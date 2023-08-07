Braves return to familiar lineup for series opener against Pirates

The lineups for tonight’s series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates have been revealed. If you’re a Braves fan coming here and looking for a surprise, then I think you should know better by now. If you’re here and looking for the sweet comfort of familiarity, then you’ll have a warm welcome over here.

Here’s how the Braves are looking for tonight’s contest:

That is your usual Braves lineup when it comes to taking on right-handed pitching. That means that Eddie Rosario is back in the lineup to face the right-handed starter Osvaldo Bido. Sean Murphy is also in the lineup after getting Sunday off to give Travis d’Arnaud a start at catcher. Again, this is the usual and expected look for Atlanta at this point in the season.

Here’s how the Pirates are shaping up:

Connor Joe is leading off for the Pirates for the first time since last Wednesday and that's jus the beginning of a bunch of changes between tonight's lineup for Pittsburgh and the one they had for their series finale against the Brewers. The top 3 of this lineup figures to be the most dangerous part of the nine for the Pirates, so Joe, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen figure to be the ones to keep an eye on right out of the gate. Jack Suwinski also figures to be a very tough out for tonight's contest.