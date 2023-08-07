Braves at Pirates Game Thread: 8/7/2023

The Atlanta Braves may have had a tough time dealing with the Cubs at Wrigley Field but the beauty of baseball is that tomorrow always brings up a chance for redemption. That chance starts at PNC Park Pittsburgh tonight as the Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener of a four-game series.

The pitching has been rough for the Braves for the past couple of games, which means that it’s perfect time for Spencer Strider to right the ship. He’ll be tasked with outdueling Osvaldo Bido of the Pirates and hopefully the Braves lineup can crack his code and pick up some runs against him this evening. Let’s get it!

Game Notes