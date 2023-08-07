 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Pirates rain delay updates

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates entered into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning with the Pirates leading 7-5. We will pass along updates as they become available.

Settle in because it looks like this might be a lengthy delay.

Good news!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power