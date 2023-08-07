Braves, Pirates rain delay updates

Tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates entered into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning with the Pirates leading 7-5. We will pass along updates as they become available.
Weather update pic.twitter.com/cnJ9Ae1LIq— Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 8, 2023
Settle in because it looks like this might be a lengthy delay.
Not ideal…— Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) August 8, 2023
Keep hearing an hour or so of this, but we’ll keep you posted on @BallySportsSO #Braves trailing by 2 moving to the top of the 6th pic.twitter.com/BZrovZhaKL
Good news!
The tarp is coming off the field.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 8, 2023
