Braves look to snap 3-game skid in Pittsburgh

After another frustrating loss, the Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a three-game losing streak Tuesday when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Spencer Strider allowed six runs and didn’t make it out of the third inning in Monday’s opener. The Braves’ offense ended up battling back, but came up just short in a 7-6 loss. It was the third straight game where an Atlanta starter failed to make it through the fifth inning.

That will serve as the backdrop Tuesday when Yonny Chirinos takes the mound for his third start with Atlanta after being acquired from Tampa Bay. Chirinos endured a 12-day layoff between appearances when he made his first start with the Braves and allowed six hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings. He looked much better his second go-around allowing six hits and three runs in five innings against the Angels. Chirinos has issued just two walks over his 8 2/3 innings with Atlanta and the Braves could really use another good outing from him Tuesday night.

The Pirates will go with right-hander Mitch Keller, who is also trying to find himself after a rough stretch of starts. Keller was tagged for nine hits and eight runs over five innings in his last outing against the Brewers. He’s allowed a total of 34 hits and 24 runs over his last four starts combined. Keller hasn’t had much luck against the Braves in his career allowing 13 runs in 11 2/3 innings over three starts.

Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris all had two hits in Monday’s loss. Olson drove in two more runs giving him 99 for the season and at least one in 10-straight games. Ozzie Albies hit his 26th home run of the season. The bullpen filled in admirably after Strider exited allowing just one run over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 8, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM, The Fan