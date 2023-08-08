 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Braves Lose Third Straight Game, Joe Jimenez, more

The starting pitching for the Braves has struggled in recent games.

By Shawn Coleman
Monday night was supposed to be a different result for the Braves with Spencer Strider on the mound against the Pirates. However, that was not to be the case, as Strider experienced arguably his worst start of the season and the Braves lost a third straight game in a 7-6 loss.

For Strider, it was a lack of control that led to allowing a big third inning for the Pirates. Though Strider has been prone to home runs and a bit of bad luck at times this year, his control was highly effective throughout the month of July. The hope is that this was simply a bad night, which can happen for anyone at certain times during the season.

For the Braves as a whole, the hope is that the starting pitching gets back going as this road trip progresses. If the pitching staff as a whole can limit the walks as it has done for much of the season, better results should follow.

