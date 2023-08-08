Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider struggles as Braves lose third straight game

It is another stretch of tough results for the Braves as they dropped their third straight game on Monday, this time to the Pirates in Pittsburgh in a 7-6 loss. The Offense and bullpen are doing their jobs, but the starting pitching has been lackluster for the Braves over the past three games.

For Strider himself, it likely was just a bad night. But for the Braves in general, it has to be at least a bit concerning that the starting pitching struggles are happening more frequently. However, it should be obvious that adjustments will be made and Atlanta will do all it can to ensure these stretches do not occur once the postseason arrives.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

