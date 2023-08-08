MLB announces 2023 Postseason schedule

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the scheduled for the 2023 Postseason which will begin on Tuesday, October 3. Both Wild Card series will be held from October 3-5 and will be televised on ESPN. The Division Series in the National and American Leagues would be slated to start on October 7. If everything holds as currently stands, the Atlanta Braves would open the Division Series at home on October 7.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin on October 16 while the World Series is scheduled for October 27 through November 4.