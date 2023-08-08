 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup for the Braves Tuesday against Pirates

If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

By Kris Willis
MLB: JUL 31 Angels at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a three-game skid Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta dropped the opener Monday, 7-6. Yonny Chirinos will get the start for Atlanta while Pittsburgh will go with righty Mitch Keller.

Travis d’Arnaud will get the start Tuesday behind the plate and will bat fifth.Eddie Rosario, who has two hits in his last 21 at-bats, will play left field and bat seventh. Austin Riley is 4-for-8 with a triple in his career against Keller.

For the Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes is back at third base and will bat fifth. Jason Delay starts behind the plate and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

