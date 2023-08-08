Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup for the Braves Tuesday against Pirates

The Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a three-game skid Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta dropped the opener Monday, 7-6. Yonny Chirinos will get the start for Atlanta while Pittsburgh will go with righty Mitch Keller.

Travis d’Arnaud will get the start Tuesday behind the plate and will bat fifth.Eddie Rosario, who has two hits in his last 21 at-bats, will play left field and bat seventh. Austin Riley is 4-for-8 with a triple in his career against Keller.

For the Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes is back at third base and will bat fifth. Jason Delay starts behind the plate and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.