 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after hit by pitch (UPDATED)

Acuña took a fastball to the elbow in the sixth inning.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Things continue to to go from bad to worse for the Atlanta Braves on this road trip. Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning after he was hit in the elbow with a 97 mph fastball from Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman.

Acuña homered to start the game and the Pirates have tried to pound him in throughout the first two games of the series. Acuña was wearing his elbow guard, so hopefully the injury isn’t serious. We will pass along more details as they become available.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that X-Rays on Acuña’s elbow came back negative. He is day-to-day.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power