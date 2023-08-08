Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after hit by pitch (UPDATED)

Things continue to to go from bad to worse for the Atlanta Braves on this road trip. Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning after he was hit in the elbow with a 97 mph fastball from Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman.

Ronald Acuña Jr. gets hit by a 97-mph sinker and is forced to exit the game due to injury. pic.twitter.com/HJ3UrhaUFA — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 9, 2023

Acuña homered to start the game and the Pirates have tried to pound him in throughout the first two games of the series. Acuña was wearing his elbow guard, so hopefully the injury isn’t serious. We will pass along more details as they become available.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that X-Rays on Acuña’s elbow came back negative. He is day-to-day.