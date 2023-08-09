This Day in Braves History: Dan Uggla extends hitting streak to 30 games

Braves Franchise History

1956 - Braves catcher Ebba St. Claire is part of three double plays tying the major league record in a 5-4 win over the Phillies.

1961 - Joe Adcock homers twice, but the Dodgers beat the Braves 8-3 behind Don Drysdale who allowed just four hits and also contributed a second inning grand slam.

1966 - The Braves fire Bobby Bragan and replace him with Billy Hitchcock. Later that day, Felipe Alou hits a leadoff home run off Sandy Koufax and Eddie Matthews adds another in the ninth for a 2-1 win.

1998 - Dennis Martinez records his 244th victory and sets the record for most career wins by a Latin American pitcher in a 7-5 Braves’ win over the Giants. Chipper Jones has four hits and drives in four of Atlanta’s seven runs.

2011 - Dan Uggla extends his hitting streak to 30 straight games in a 4-3 win over the Marlins in 11 innings. Martin Prado has four hits in the game and drives home Michael Bourn for the winning run in the 11th. Craig Kimbrel picked up his 36th save of the season. Uggla’s streak is one shy of the Atlanta record of 31 set by Rico Carty in 1970.

MLB History

1916 - The Philadelphia Athletics snap a 20-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Tigers.

1946 - All games are played at night for the first time in major league history.

1960 - Ted Williams moves into a tie for fourth place with Mel Ott on the all-time home run list when he launches his 511th career blast in a 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

1972 - Ted Simmons finally signs his contract for the season even though he has been playing all year. He is believed to be the first major league player to play without a contract.

1988 - The Cubs play their first official night game at Wrigley Field defeating the Mets 6-4.

2002 - Barry Bonds hits his 600th career home run joining Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only members in that exclusive club.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.