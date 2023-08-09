Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. day-to-day, Braves complete comeback, and more

The Atlanta Braves completed a wild comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, but not before Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered an injury. Acuña took a 97-mph sinker to the elbow in the sixth inning, forcing him to exit the game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. gets hit by a 97-mph sinker and is forced to exit the game due to injury. pic.twitter.com/HJ3UrhaUFA — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 9, 2023

He did undergo X-rays shortly after, which came back negative. He is now day-to-day and will hopefully make a quick return.

More Braves News:

The Braves’ bats came to life late Tuesday as the club completed the comeback win, 8-6.

Hurston Waldrep, the Braves’ 2023 top pick, has been promoted to the Rome Braves. He made a start in Low-A Augusta and struck out eight in three frames.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses Spencer Strider’s struggles during the series opener in Pittsburgh.

MLB News:

Major League Baseball’s playoff schedule is officially here, and the postseason is set to begin on Tuesday, October 3.

The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list with soreness in his right elbow. The move is retroactive to August 7.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow laceration. The move is backdated to August 7.