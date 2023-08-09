Daily Hammer Podcast: Matt Olson Makes History as Braves Get Needed Win

Tuesday night had its fair share of positives and negatives for the Braves. Fortunately, despite another round of subpar starting pitching from Yonny Chorines, the offense got the job done early and late in an 8-6 victory. Orlando Arcia and Travis d’Arnaud got the big hits, and Atlanta was able to come from behind late to win.

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s early exit certainly was concerning, but all indications seem to show that he will be fine. Plus, Matt Olson makes history again and has been historically good over the past six weeks. Finally, Max Fried returns to the mound on Wednesday as the Braves hope their starting pitching woes become a thing of the past.

Shawn Coleman discusses this and more in the Daily Hammer.

