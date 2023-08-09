Ronald Acuña Jr back in Braves lineup Wednesday against Pirates

Max Fried will make his second start since returning from the injured list Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta scored three runs in the ninth Tuesday to score an 8-6 win and snapped a three-game skid.

Ronald Acuña Jr is back in the Braves lineup for Wednesday’s matchup. Acuña led off Tuesday’s game with a home run, but left the game in the sixth inning after he was hit by a pitch in the elbow. X-Rays were negative and it appears that he is good to go. Sean Murphy also returns after sitting out Tuesday and will hit fifth.

For the Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes moves up to the leadoff spot for Wednesday’s game. Connor Joe gets the start at first base and will hit cleanup. Henry Davis returns to the lineup as the right fielder and will bat fifth.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.