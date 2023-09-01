This Day in Braves History: Spencer Strider strikes out 16 against Rockies

Braves Franchise History

1931: Giants rookie Jim Mooney notches his fourth win since being called up three weeks ago‚ beating the Braves, 4-0. It is his second shutout.

1933: In the first of two games with the Braves‚ Carl Hubbell pitches 10 innings and drives in the winning run for a 2-0 win. He doesn’t walk a batter and never goes as deep as a 3-2 count on any hitter‚ holding the Braves to just four hits. It is his 20th win and his 10th shutout of the year. Five of the shutouts are 1-0‚ a National League record. Fred Frankhouse is the hard-luck loser‚ when his mates make two errors in the 10th. New York then takes the night game 5-3.

1941: In the first of two this Labor Day‚ Dolph Camilli hits the 200th home run of his career against the Braves to send the game into extra innings. Camilli then gives the Dodgers a 6-5 victory in the 15th inning with his fifth hit of the game. Camilli’s 29th homer of the year ties the game in the eighth‚ his double in the 10th with two on keeps the Dodgers alive‚ and a two-out single in the 15th wins the game. Game 2 is cut short at 2-2 with Al Javery on the mound for Boston; he’ll get no rest tomorrow as he is the loser in a 9-2 Brooklyn win.

1947: Jack Lohrke hits a homer against the Braves‚ number 183 for the season for the Giants‚ breaking the major league record held by the 1936 Yankees. Mel Ott’s club had hit five home runs in a doubleheader against the Cubs on August 24th to break Chicago’s 1929 NL record. The Giants will finish with 221 homers‚ led by Johnny Mize‚ Walker Cooper‚ Willard Marshall‚ and rookie Bobby Thomson.

1948: The host Braves split a pair with the Reds‚ as Johnny Vander Meer bests Warren Spahn‚ 3-1, in the opener. Glenn Elliott‚ just up from the Triple A‚ is awarded the victory in the 11-1 nitecap‚ even though he pitches just three innings. Elliott collides with Ted Kluszewski while running to first base and is injured after pitching his only innings of the season. Reliever Clyde Shoun throws the last six innings.

1956: Sparked by Warren Spahn’s two-hit pitching and the clutch hitting of Joe Adcock‚ the Braves beat the Cards‚ 3-1. Adcock knocks in all three runs in the victory. Despite the win‚ the Braves’ lead is cut to 2 games as the Dodgers sweep a pair from the Giants.

1965: Cincinnati sweeps the Braves 7-6 and 2-0 to regain first place.

1999: Atlanta gets a three-run home run from Brian Hunter and a two-run homer from Bret Boone to edge the Reds‚ 8-7. Bret’s brother Aaron homers for the Reds‚ as does Sean Casey as Cincinnati loses for the eighth time in nine meetings with Atlanta. Their victory two days before ended the Braves 10-game win streak.

2004: Ryan Howard makes his major league debut as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. In his first plate appearance, as a pinch hitter for pitcher Vicente Padilla, he strikes out against Atlanta Braves pitcher Jaret Wright.

2020 Marcell Ozuna also has a good night for the Braves, becoming the first National League player to have a three-homer game at Fenway Park. Atlanta defeats the Red Sox, 10-3. The second homer is also the 1,000th career hit for Ozuna.

2022 - Spencer Strider broke John Smoltz’s franchise record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 16 against the Colorado Rockies. Strider allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings. Warren Spahn holds the franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 18 in a game that went 15 innings in 1952.

MLB History

1963: Curt Simmons of the Cardinals drives in a run with a triple in the second and then steals home on an aborted squeeze play. He also knocks in another run and beats the Phillies 7-3. Simmons‚ who in his 20-year career will steal just two bases‚ is on third base when a squeeze play goes awry‚ and beats a wide throw home from P Chris Short. It is the last steal of home by a pitcher until 1983‚ and just the fourth in the National League in the last 40 years. Harry Dorish in 1950 stole home‚ the last time an American League pitcher did pull off a theft.

1967: Cincinnati’s Bob Lee walks Dick Groat with the bases loaded in the 21st inning to give the Giants a 1-0 victory at Crosley Field. Twenty scoreless innings tie the major league mark set by the Pirates and the Braves on August 1‚ 1918‚ a game Pittsburgh also won in the 21st. Gaylord Perry‚ with nine one-run losses during the season‚ pitches the first 16 innings of shutout ball‚ with Frank Linzy going the last five. Mel Queen tosses 9 1/3 innings for the Reds.

1975: Mets ace Tom Seaver shuts out the Pirates, 3-0, and reaches 200 strikeouts for a major league-record eighth straight season.

1997: The Reds lose to the Royals‚ 7-4‚ as Pete Rose Jr.‚ son of the all-time hit leader‚ makes his major league debut. After striking out in his first time up‚ Rose singles in his next at bat and finishes 1-for-3. The debut prompts walk-up sales of 15‚000.

2007: Clay Buchholz of the Boston Red Sox pitches a 10-0 no-hitter over the Baltimore Orioles in his second career start. He is the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first or second start since Wilson Alvarez did so in 1991.

2008: Cliff Lee beats the Pale Hose, 5-0, to become the first 20-game winner for the Cleveland Indians in 34 years; Gaylord Perry had done it most recently. No franchise had gone longer without a 20-game winner.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.