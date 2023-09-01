Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. makes 30/60 club, MLB playoff picture, and more

Ronald Acuña Jr. made history in grand fashion Thursday night as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7. Acuña became the first player in Major League history to have a 30 home run, 60 stolen base season. His 30th home run was definitely one to remember, being the go-ahead grand slam.

.@ronaldacunajr24 is the FIRST EVER player in history to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/6TpoLALPLn — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023

In addition to making history on the field Thursday, the 25-year-old got married just hours before the game.

“I feel very privileged and thankful to play the game that I love every single day,” Acuña said through translator Franco Garcia. “It’s not just about me. It’s about my teammates and the fanbase as well to be able to share this moment.”

Acuña and the Braves keep rolling with game two of the four-game set tonight at 10:10 ET.

More Braves News:

Spencer Schwellenbach’s five shutout innings headline Wednesday’s minor league recap.

Episode 54 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the NL East standings, the MVP race, and more.

MLB News:

With nearly a month left of the regular season, here is what the playoffs would look like if the season ended today.

The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager. Getz formerly served as assistant general manager.

Oakland A’s righty Freddy Tarnok underwent season-ending hip surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. The former Brave was dealt to the A’s in the trade that brought Sean Murphy to Atlanta.

The Cincinnati Reds claimed Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader off of waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed right-hander Lucas Giolito off of waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.