Braves add Dylan Lee, Forrest Wall as rosters expand in September

September roster expansion is here, and the Braves have called on Dylan Lee and Forrest Wall as their two late-season additions:

The #Braves today returned LHP Dylan Lee from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and also recalled OF Forrest Wall to Atlanta. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred OF Sam Hilliard to the 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023

Lee has been a key part of the bullpen for the past two seasons, and returns to a 70 ERA-, 77 FIP-, and 86 xFIP- in 20 1⁄ 3 innings (0.3 fWAR) amassed earlier this year. However, he’s been sidelined since May 16 with a shoulder issue. His addition gives the Braves another left-handed relief option along with A.J. Minter and Brad Hand, though it’s not clear how much leverage the Braves will throw his way in the early going, given that they have other options.

Wall has spent most of the year at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he has a 103 wRC+ and 52 stolen bases, but briefly hung out on the Braves’ roster in July and August. He collected his first major league hit on August 12, but will likely return to a “pinch run in a close game” role with roster expansion.