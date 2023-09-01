 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves add Dylan Lee, Forrest Wall as rosters expand in September

Dylan Lee returns from injury, while Forrest Wall returns to swipe more bags

By Ivan the Great
Atlanta Braves v Texas Rangers Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

September roster expansion is here, and the Braves have called on Dylan Lee and Forrest Wall as their two late-season additions:

Lee has been a key part of the bullpen for the past two seasons, and returns to a 70 ERA-, 77 FIP-, and 86 xFIP- in 20 13 innings (0.3 fWAR) amassed earlier this year. However, he’s been sidelined since May 16 with a shoulder issue. His addition gives the Braves another left-handed relief option along with A.J. Minter and Brad Hand, though it’s not clear how much leverage the Braves will throw his way in the early going, given that they have other options.

Wall has spent most of the year at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he has a 103 wRC+ and 52 stolen bases, but briefly hung out on the Braves’ roster in July and August. He collected his first major league hit on August 12, but will likely return to a “pinch run in a close game” role with roster expansion.

