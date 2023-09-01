 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: Paths to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider giving Braves sweep of NL’s top awards

Plus, how Bryce Elder factors into rotation’s postseason plans as Kyle Wright nears return, and diving into Dodgers series

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
/ new

The Atlanta Braves have claimed the National League MVP and Cy Young in the same season twice before. Will it happen again with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the path for them to claim the MVP (Acuña) and Cy Young (Strider) entering the final month of the regular season, with Acuña having already made history and Strider angling for some of his own.

Plus, how Bryce Elder figures into the rotation’s postseason makeup as Kyle Wright inches closer to a return, and diving into the continuation of Atlanta’s massive series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power