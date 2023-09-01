Battery Power TV: Paths to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider giving Braves sweep of NL’s top awards

The Atlanta Braves have claimed the National League MVP and Cy Young in the same season twice before. Will it happen again with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the path for them to claim the MVP (Acuña) and Cy Young (Strider) entering the final month of the regular season, with Acuña having already made history and Strider angling for some of his own.

Plus, how Bryce Elder figures into the rotation’s postseason makeup as Kyle Wright inches closer to a return, and diving into the continuation of Atlanta’s massive series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

