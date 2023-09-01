Max Fried, Braves look for second straight win in Los Angeles

The Atlanta Braves will look for a fifth-straight win Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves jumped out to a big lead in the opener Thursday, but had to hold on at the end for an 8-7 win. Friday’s game will feature an excellent pitching matchup between Max Fried and Julio Urias.

Fried has made five starts since returning from the injured list and is still looking to round into form. Overall, he has pitched well posting a 3.58 ERA and a 3.30 FIP over 27 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two runs over six innings in his last start agains the Giants.

Urias will be a free agent at the end of the season and has not been at the Cy Young level that he has shown in the past. Injuries have played a part, but he comes into Friday night with a 4.41 ERA and a 4.43 FIP in 112 1/3 innings. He struggled last time out allowing eight hits and six runs over six innings against the Red Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam for his 30th home run of the season in Thursday’s win. He became the first player in major league history to have at least 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. Acuña finished with three hits and stole his 62nd base of the season. He’s now just 10 stolen bases behind Otis Nixon for the modern day franchise record.

Austin Riley and Michael Harris also homered Thursday night. The Braves bullpen surrendered three runs over the last three innings, but Raisel Iglesias closed the door in the ninth. Iglesias has gone 17 straight appearances without allowing a run.

Ozzie Albies sat out Thursday for what was called as a scheduled rest day. Albies returned from the injured list on Monday and had played three-straight games.

Friday’s game has another late start time of 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 1, 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan