Ozzie Albies returns to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against Dodgers

Max Fried will take the mound Friday as the Atlanta Braves look for another win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Left-hander Julio Urias will get the start for the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies returns to the Braves’ lineup after sitting out the series opener Thursday, Brian Snitker said that it was a designated rest day for Albies who returned from a strained hamstring Monday without a rehab assignment. Albies is back in the two spot in the order Friday with Michael Harris II shifting back to the nine hole. Eddie Rosario stays in the line-up in left field despite a left-hander on the mound for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has made numerous changes to their lineup with a left-hander on the mound for Atlanta including Chris Taylor getting the start in left field and Miguel Rojas at shortstop with Mookie Betts moving from second base to right field. Enrique Hernandez will start at second base and Amed Rosario shifts from short stop to DH.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.