Braves News: Andruw Jones, Allan Winans, spicy loss, more

It is fitting that on the night that Andruw Jones’ number was retired by the Braves, Matt Olson hit his 48th home run of the season, creeping closer to Jones’ franchise record of 51 in a season. With 21 games remaining, Matt seems quite likely to break that record, which Jones doesn’t seem too upset about when speaking about it. After a good, but slightly underwhelming first season in Atlanta for Olson, the first baseman has really settled in this year, having the best season of his career. Matt is currently ninth in the league in position-player fWAR, at 5.2, with his previous career high sitting at 5.0. He also leads the league in home runs by 4, which is a big lead this late in the season. His defense has been the worst of his career this season, so even as his offense is likely to regress some from this level, his defense should also regress towards his better career equilibrium. This massive season looks like it will land him a place in franchise history and will help make that big contract extension look like a good deal.

Braves News

Andruw Jones had his number retired before Saturday’s game.

The Braves lost 8-4 to even the series, as the pitching faltered.

Allan Winans will start Sunday’s rubbermatch with the Pirates.

The Braves called up Dylan Dodd to start Saturday’s game, sending down Ben Heller.

MLB News

The Nationals placed MacKenzie Gore on the IL with blisters, as the once bigtime prospect struggles to make something of his major league career.

Rays’ owner Stu Sternberg discussed the status of their future stadium.

Manny Machado could get an offseason elbow surgery.

The oft-injured Luis Severino will not return in 2023 with an oblique strain.