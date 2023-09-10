Allan Winans starts as Braves look for series win against Pirates

The Atlanta Braves will look to secure another series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta took the opener Friday 8-2, but fell 8-4 on Saturday. Atlanta is 92-49 for the season and their magic number to clinch the NL East is at eight.

Brian Snitker confirmed after Saturday’s game that the team will promote Allan Winans from Triple A to start Sunday’s game. This will be Winans first appearance in the majors since August 21 when he allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. Winans’ two starts prior to that were more promising and he has a 5.17 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in 15 2/3 innings at the major league level this season. Winans has put together a good season at Triple A where he has a 2.95 ERA and a 3.91 FIP in 122 innings.

The Pirates will also start a rookie on the mound today as they will go with the Dominican right-hander, Luis Ortiz. Ortiz has started twelve games for Pittsburgh and has been pretty solid in his two most recent starts as he’s only given up three earned runs through eleven innings in that span and has also accumulated nine strikeouts. Sunday will be Ortiz’s first career appearance against Atlanta.

Matt Olson moved a step closer to team history Sunday night launching his 48th home run of the season. Olson drove in two of Atlanta’s four runs and now has 118 for the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and reached base four times in the loss. He also picked up his 64th stolen base of the season.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 10, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv