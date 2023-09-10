Braves recall Allan Winans, AJ Smith-Shawver

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced Sunday morning that they have recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Gwinnett. He will start Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates. The team also recalled righty AJ Smith-Shawver to the active roster. Dylan Dodd and Darius Vines were optioned to Gwinnett after Saturday’s game.

Brian Snitker announced after Saturday’s game that Winans would start Sunday as the Braves look to give the rest of their rotation some extra rest. The move will line up Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton as options to start Monday’s doubleheader in Philadelphia.

Adding Smith-Shawver is a little more surprising on the surface. He was originally listed as Gwinnett’s starter for Sunday, but didn’t pitch. His last appearance was on September 3 which was his first action since returning from the injured list. This could simply be a fresh arm situation or it could give the Braves an opportunity to look at him as a reliever over the final weeks of the season.

Dodd allowed seven hits, three walks and four runs in four innings Saturday night. He was always going to be the corresponding move for Winans Sunday. Vines allowed two hits and one run over three innings in relief.