Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup as Braves go for series win against Pirates

The Atlanta Braves will look to take the rubber match in their three-game series Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Allan Winans will get the start Sunday for Atlanta while the Pirates will go with Luis Ortiz. Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup for the finale and has started three of the past four games.

Ji Han Bae is back in the leadoff spot for Sunday’s game and will play second base. Ke’Bryan Hayes will handle DH duties and hit third. Alfonso Rivas starts at first base and will bat eighth.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.