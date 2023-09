Atlanta will look to score another series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the series Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta took game one by a score of 8-2 before dropping game two last night in a final score of 8-4. Allan Winans will get the start for Atlanta as it will be his first since being recalled from Triple-A while the Pirates will start Luis Ortiz.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Notes