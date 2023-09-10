Battery Power Podcast Episode 416: Checking the days off until the postseason

Scott Coleman is joined by Kris Willis this week as we enter the final three weeks of the regular season. Episode 416 of the Batter Power Podcast arrives on Sunday evening where the guys discuss:

The Braves beat the Pirates Sunday to complete a 3-3 homestand.

Andruw Jones finally had his number retired

Ronald Acuña Jr. appears to be separating himself again in the MVP race.

Matt Olson has put together a monster season

A big four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies begins with a doubleheader Monday

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.