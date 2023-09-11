Charlie Morton gets things started for Braves in Monday’s doubleheader

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Philadelphia where they will begin a four-game series with a doubleheader Monday against the Phillies. The Braves clinched a spot in the 2023 postseason with a win Sunday and have a magic number of six to clinch a sixth-straight NL East crown. The Phillies are firmly in the playoff picture as well, currently holding the first Wild Card spot. Atlanta is 4-2 against Philadelphia so far this season.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in the first game Monday and will be operating with a couple of extra days of rest. Morton allowed six hits and two runs over four innings in his last start against the Dodgers and has a 3.32 ERA and a 3.80 FIP for the season.

Spencer Strider was originally slated to pitch one of the doubleheader games, but is sick and will be pushed back to Wednesday in the series. The Braves haven’t announced who will pitch the second game and it doesn’t appear that they have a lot of options. There is a decent chance that it might be Kyle Wright, who has made three starts on a rehab assignment. Wright threw 50 pitches at Gwinnett Tuesday and could probably be counted on for 70 this time around. AJ Smith-Shawver was recalled from Gwinnett Sunday, but he too is building back up after a stint on the injured list. Wright could be added as the 29th man for the doubleheader and then continue his rehab assignment if the Braves elect to go that route.

The Phillies will go with Taijuan Walker in the first game. Walker has put together an average season and has been up and down of late. He is coming off of a start where he allowed four runs in five innings in San Diego. He faced the Braves back in May and allowed 10 hits, but was able to limit the damage to just three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Michael Lorenzen will get the call for the Phillies in the second game. Lorenzen burst onto the scene with Philadelphia after being acquired from the Tigers at the deadline. He tossed a no-hitter in just his second start in a Phillies uniform. Since then, he has allowed 19 earned runs in 21 innings across four starts.

Monday’s twin bill will be a split doubleheader with game one getting started at 1:05 p.m. ET and game 2 set to begin at 6:40 p.m. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Doubleheader Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, September 11, 1:05 p.m. ET | Game 2, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan