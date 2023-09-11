Braves News: Braves Earn Playoff Spot, Monday Doubleheader, more

Water is wet. The sky is blue. Monday follows Sunday.

The Braves made the playoffs.

Some things in life are just obvious, and for the Braves and the postseason, right now there is just a pretty good chance they are gonna play still be playing when the calendar turns to October. Atlanta earned that opportunity with a 5-2 victory over the Pirates on Sunday.

This is the 33rd season since the Braves went from worst to first in 1991. Including that season, Atlanta has now made the postseason 23 times while missing it only nine times (excluding the strike shortened 1994 season.) Over the past 3+ decades, the Braves are making the postseason at a better than 70% rate. Hopefully, more postseasons, and a few more World Series titles, await in the not so distant future.

