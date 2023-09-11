Braves News: Braves Earn Playoff Spot, Monday Doubleheader, more

Water is wet. The sky is blue. Monday follows Sunday.
The Braves made the playoffs.
Some things in life are just obvious, and for the Braves and the postseason, right now there is just a pretty good chance they are gonna play still be playing when the calendar turns to October. Atlanta earned that opportunity with a 5-2 victory over the Pirates on Sunday.
This is the 33rd season since the Braves went from worst to first in 1991. Including that season, Atlanta has now made the postseason 23 times while missing it only nine times (excluding the strike shortened 1994 season.) Over the past 3+ decades, the Braves are making the postseason at a better than 70% rate. Hopefully, more postseasons, and a few more World Series titles, await in the not so distant future.
Braves News
- As we head into Monday, the Braves will be greeted with a doubleheader to start a series against the Phillies, who have been one of the best teams in baseball over the past few months.
- The Braves called up Allan Winans and AJ Smith-Shawver on Sunday before the game.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap the Braves week that was and count down the days to the postseason.
MLB News
- A pretty exciting game occurred at Yankee Stadium on Sunday as the Yankees ended being no-hit in the 11th inning before walking the game off in the 13th inning.
- The Rays are in the midst of an important stretch of their remaining schedule for the best postseason outcome possible.
- In a big series in against the Dbacks, the Cubs used the long ball and good defense to get a much needed win.
- Yankees Outfielder Jasson Dominguez will miss the rest of the season with a torn UCL.
- New White Sox GM Chris Getz talked about potential next steps for the team on Sunday.
- The Reds activated Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, and Joey Votto back from the injury list.
