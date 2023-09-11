Braves select Jackson Stephens, option Allan Winans to Triple-A

The Braves have made the first of what is probably a handful of roster moves today: they have recalled old friend Jackson Stephens to the big league club, while sending Sunday’s starter, Allan Winans, back down to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The #Braves today selected the contract of RHP Jackson Stephens after optioning RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Michael Soroka to 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2023

Stephens was a nice story in 2022, as he was signed out of the Mexican League and compiled an 0.4 fWAR season while tossing 53 2⁄ 3 innings with a 90 ERA-, 90 FIP-, and 102 xFIP-. Relievers whose xFIPs are on the “slightly below average” side of the scale aren’t exactly a prized commodity, though, so Stephens has spent 2023 plying his craft at Triple-A, where his line hasn’t really improved, given that he has a 4.29 xFIP underlying his 3.28 ERA and 3.09 FIP. Still, he gives the Braves innings, which is largely all they need at this point.

Allan Winans heads back to the minors despite a pretty solid major league showing in four starts so far. The 28-year-old rookie now has 0.7 fWAR in just 22 innings pitched, thanks to a 64 FIP- (and corresponding 77 xFIP-) that belies his 101 ERA-. He’ll probably be called upon again soon enough.

It is not clear at this time how the Braves will handle pitching for the doubleheader as a whole; stay tuned.