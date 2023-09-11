Braves start doubleheader with d’Arnaud variant of usual lineup

The Braves are shocking no one with their lineup choice for Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader:
First of two today!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/06U2W8s48f— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2023
The Phillies, meanwhile, are using a J.T. Realmuto-less variant in their Game 1 arrangement:
New day, new series. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 11, 2023
The Phillies actually have used this starting nine before, a 4-3 Sunday loss to the Nationals, but never in this arrangement.
