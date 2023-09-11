Braves make three lineup changes for Game 2 against Phillies

Following an intense extra-innings win for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, both teams have come out with their lineups for the evening portion of the doubleheader. As expected, we’re going to see a bit of a different look for the Braves in the second game of the double dip, including a bit of an interesting wrinkle as far as the outfield is concerned.

Here’s the lineup for the Braves in Game 2:

Sean Murphy is back in at catcher for Game 2 and batting fifth, so that's something you'd expect to see. It's pretty interesting to see that both Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar are in the lineup at the same time — Eddie's in left field as usual and Pillar has been given the nod in right field.

That leaves Ronald Acuña Jr. as the DH, so that means Marcell Ozuna will be starting tonight's game on the bench and I'd imagine he'll be used as a pinch hitter if they need him. Finally, Ozzie Albies is also sitting to start the game in favor of Nicky Lopez at second base. Oh yeah, some guy named Kyle Wright is pitching tonight, too.

Now here’s how the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking:

Phillies Game 2 lineup vs. Braves. 6:40 p.m. on NBCSP/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Turner 6

Harper DH

Realmuto 2

Stott 4

Castellanos 9

Marsh 8

Sosa 5

Cave 3



Lorenzen RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 11, 2023

Edmundo Sosa is playing third instead of Alec Bohm and both teams have decided to go with their primary catcher for the second game, as J.T. Realmuto is getting the nod at catcher for the Phillies in around an hour or so from now.

In fact, first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 P.M. E.T., so there’s not too much rest for the weary as far as today is concerned. You can catch the game on Bally Sports South.