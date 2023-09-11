 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyle Wright up, Dylan Lee down as Braves prepare for Game Two of doubleheader

Lee allowed a walk and a homer in Game One

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Braves have made a roster move to get Kyle Wright back on the active roster following their Game One win:

Wright returns from his rehab assignment to a 130 ERA-, 103 FIP-, and 94 xFIP- across five starts spanning 18 23 innings. He will likely be severely pitch-limited in this game, and is more kicking off a Johnny Wholestaff bullpen effort.

Dylan Lee was a reliable left-handed option for the Braves early in the year, but missed more than three months with shoulder woes. He’s given up a couple of homers in four outings since returning, which ties the number of homers he had given up this season pre-injury but has otherwise done fine for himself. He’ll be back in short order.

Game Two against the Phillies starts at 6:40 pm ET. The Braves can trim their magic number down further, to just two, with a win that delivers a doubleheader sweep.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power