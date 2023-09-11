 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves at Phillies Game 2 Thread: 9/11/2023

Let's keep whittling down that Magic Number!

By Demetrius Bell
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Congratulations, everybody: Y'all were given a grand total of just over two hours to celebrate that wacky extra-innings win for the Atlanta Braves over the Philadelphia Phillies. It's already time to move on to the next game, which is the magic of doubleheaders.

The Braves are now going for the sweep of the twin bill, which would not only be sweet on any given day but especially on a day where the Magic Number is getting into the low single digits. It could go down all the way to just two by the end of the night if the Braves can pull off the doubleheader sweep, so here's hoping we'll be talking about that result by the time the game is over later on.

Game Notes

