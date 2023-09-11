Matt Olson wins NL player of the week

Braves’ first baseman Matt Olson has won NL player of the week, his second time winning the award this season and third time in his career.
Your NL Player of the Week: @mattolson21! pic.twitter.com/ko7ngoxllZ— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2023
Matt was in a slump from the end of August into early September, but got hot again this past week. He batted .545 with a 1.766 OPS and 4 home runs over the week, as the Braves went “only” 3-3 over that stretch, good for a whopping 355 wRC+. Just a ridiculous week at the plate for Olson, who is having a career year and after this week appears very likely to set a new Braves’ franchise record for home runs in a season, passing Andruw Jones’ 51. Matt currently has 48 home runs with 19 games remaining. He has already surpassed his career-best fWAR of 5.0 from 2021 and currently sits at 5.4.
