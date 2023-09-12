This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy drives in his 1,000th career run

Braves Franchise History

1974 - The Braves and the Reds combine for a major league record three grand slams in a doubleheader sweep by Cincinnati. Cesar Geronimo and Darrell Evans connect in the first game and Johnny Bench does the same in the second.

1988 - Dale Murphy drives in his 1,000th career run in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

MLB History

1911 - Cy Young and Christy Mathewson match up for the only time in their careers in a game in Boston. Young gives up three home runs and nine runs in less than three innings. Once up 9-0, John McGraw removed Mathewson, saving him for upcoming games against Chicago and Philadelphia.

1947 - Ralph Kiner sets a new major league record with eight home runs in four games. Tony Lazzeri had seven homers in four games back in 1936.

1953 - Carl Erskine defeats the Braves 5-2 to help the Dodgers clinch the pennant earlier than any other team in National League history.

1958 - Willie Mays has six hits to help the Giants to a doubleheader sweep of the Phillies.

1979 - Carl Yastrzemski notches his 3,000th career hit with a single off Yankees pitcher Jim Beattie.

1984 - Dwight Gooden strikes out 16 in a 2-0 win over the Pirates to break Herb Score’s major league rookie strikeout record of 245.

1986 - The Twins fire manager Ray Miller and replace him with Tom Kelly.

1989 - The Indians fire manager Doc Edwards and replace him with scout John Hart for the remainder of the season.

2008 - The Marlins become the first team to have four infielders hit 25 or more homers as Jorge Cantu joins the club in a 2-1 win over the Nationals. Cantu (25), joins Mike Jacobs (32), Dan Uggla (30) and Hanley Ramirez (29).

