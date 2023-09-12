Braves News: Matt Olson Reaches 50 Home Runs, Kyle Wright Returns from Injury, more

With a Monday double-header against their division rivals in Philly, it was already going to be an active day for the Braves.

And overall, Monday was full of offense, as the Braves beat the Phillies 10-8 in Game 1 but lost 7-5 to the Phillies in Game 2.

For Atlanta, a split of the Monday doubleheader is probably a perfectly acceptable outcome. However, beyond the score, it also was a good day for several individual Braves.

Ronald Acuna Jr. finished the day right at an OPS of 1.000 on the season, adding a home run and stolen base plus a few runs to boost his MVP resume. Matt Olson had his eighth multiple home run game of the season and now sits at 50 home runs on the season. He is only the second Brave to reach that mark, and as a result, is now just one home run away from Andruw Jones’s franchise record of 51.

But perhaps the most significant news of the day was the return of Kyle Wright to the Braves rotation. Yes, he struggled, which is not all that surprising after being away due to injury for over four months. But the fact that he has now returned and has a bit of time to hopefully find some normalcy and success to perhaps be an option for the postseason is certainly a positive.

Braves News

Matt Olson is without a doubt back on one of his insane hot streaks, as his two home runs in Game 2 on Monday come after he was named NL Player of the Week.

Kyle Wright was not the only familiar name to return to Atlanta as Jackson Stephens also was called back up to the majors and saw action on Monday.

Per the AJC, after dealing with illness over the weekend, Spencer Strider is back to being healthy and ready for his next start.

MLB News