Jesse Chavez to begin rehab assignment with Gwinnett Tuesday

The wait is finally over for Jesse Chavez, who is slated to begin a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. Chavez last appeared in a game on June 14 in Detroit where he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera.

RHP Jesse Chavez tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, INF Ehire Adrianza’s rehabilitation assignment has been transferred from High-A Rome to the Stripers. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 12, 2023

Chavez was originally diagnosed with a bruise, but further examination deep into his rehab revealed that he had suffered a micro fracture. Chavez rejoined the Braves during the offseason on a minor league deal and made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training. He pitched well before the injury posting a 1.55 ERA and a 2.47 FIP in 29 innings.

Additionally, the Braves announced the Ehire Adrianza will continue his rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Adrianza suffered an elbow injury early in the season and then hurt his shoulder while on a rehab assignment. He appeared in five games at the major league level before the injury and was 0-for-10 at the plate.