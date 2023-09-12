Max Fried faces Zack Wheeler as Braves continue series with Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will try to move closer to a sixth-straight division title Tuesday when they continue a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves and Phillies split a doubleheader Monday which reduced Atlanta’s magic number to clinch the division to four. Tuesday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

Fried is starting to round into shape after missing about three months with a left forearm strain. He will make his eighth start since his return in Tuesday’s game. Fried was dominant on Atlanta’s previous road trip while posting a season high 10 strikeouts while throwing seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He wasn’t quite as sharp in his last start, but was able to keep the game from getting away and logged six innings while allowing three runs to the Cardinals. Tuesday’s game will be Fried’s first start against Philadelphia this season.

Wheeler has been a workhorse again for the Phillies in 2023 logging a 3.49 ERA and a 2.93 FIP while leading the team with 170 innings. His 5.7 fWAR leads the majors and is a full run better than Zac Gallen and Spencer Strider, who are tied for second in the National League. Wheeler allowed just one hit and struck out seven while tossing six scoreless innings in his last start against San Diego. He has logged at least six innings in 11-straight starts. Wheeler faced the Braves back in May and dominant with a season-high 12 strikeouts over eight scoreless frames.

Matt Olson homered twice in the second game of Monday’s twin bill giving him 50 for the season. He is one shy of tying Andruw Jones’ franchise record of 51 which was set back in 2005. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 36th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader. He tied Dale Murphy’s modern day franchise record of 131 runs scored. Acuña also has 65 stolen bases and is just seven away from tying Otis Nixon’s modern day franchise record of 72.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 12, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan