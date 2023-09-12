Travis d’Arnaud catching Max Fried Tuesday against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will continue their series in Philadelphia Tuesday with Max Fried squaring off against Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler. There are no surprises for the Braves with their lineup as they roll out their regulars plus catcher Travis d’Arnaud who is 7-for-15 with a homer against Wheeler in his career. Ronald Acuña Jr. is 9-for-38 with 10 strikeouts in his career against Wheeler, but has taken him deep three times.

For the Phillies, Edmundo Sosa starts at second base with the lefty Fried on the mound. Former Braves prospect Cristian Pache will play left field and hit eighth while Johan Rojas will man center and bat ninth.

J.T. Realmuto will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth for the Phillies. He is 12-for-36 against Fried with three home runs. Bryce Harper is 8-for-28 with a couple of long balls.

First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.