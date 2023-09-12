Braves place Dylan Lee on 15-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced shortly before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies that they have placed reliever Dylan Lee on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.

The #Braves have placed LHP Dylan Lee on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, effective September 11, and voided his option to Triple-A Gwinnett following Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 12, 2023

Lee was optioned to Gwinnett between games of Monday’s doubleheader, but the Braves rescinded that and placed him on the injured list instead. Lee missed over three months due to left should inflammation. He returned to the active roster when rosters expanded in September but allowed four earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings. He pitched in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader and retired just one batter while allowing two runs.

This move would put his availability for the postseason in jeopardy. Atlanta acquired veteran lefty Brad Hand at the trade deadline to add a bit more left-handed depth behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen.