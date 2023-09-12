Ronald Acuña Jr. sets a new modern day Braves record for runs scored

Ronald Acun1a Jr. is putting together a season for the ages and is rewriting much of the Atlanta Braves franchise record book. Acuña scored his 132nd run of the season with a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Phillies to break Dale Murphy’s modern day franchise record.

Braves Runs Scored since 1900 Name Runs Scored Season Name Runs Scored Season 1. Ronald Acuña Jr. 132 2023 2. Dale Murphy 131 1983 3. Rafael Furcal 130 2003 4. Ronald Acuña Jr. 127 2019 5. Gary Sheffield 126 2003

Murphy set the record in 1983 which was the second of his back-to-back MVP seasons. Rafael Furcal came within one run scored of tying Murphy’s record in 2003. Interestingly enough, Gary Sheffield scored 126 runs that season which is the fifth most in franchise history since 1900. Acuña scored 127 runs in his first full season in the majors in 2019.

Acuña has already become the first player ever to have 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. He needs just three more homers to become the fifth player ever with 40 homers and 40 stolen bases. Acuña also needs just seven more stolen bases to tie Otis Nixon’s modern day record of 72 set back in 1991.