This Day in Braves History: September 13

Braves Franchise History

1958 - Warren Spahn becomes the first lefty to have nine career 20 win seasons with an 8-2 victory over St. Louis. Eddie Plank and Lefty Grove each won 20 games eight times.

1959 - Red Schoendienst returns to the Braves lineup for the first time since he was diagnosed with tuberculosis last November.

2015 - The Mets win their seventh straight and hand the Braves their 12th straight loss at home with a 10-7 win. Daniel Murphy hits a three-run home run off Ryan Kelly in the ninth and then score three more in the 10th to win 10-7. New York records its first four-game sweep of Atlanta since 1989 and it is the first time the Braves have lost 12-straight at home since 1931.

MLB History

1909 - Ty Cobb clinches the American League home run title with an inside-the-park homer against the Browns. Cobb has nine homers on the season and all of them are inside-the-park.

1927 - Babe Ruth hits homers No. 51 and 52 as the Yankees sweep a doubleheader from Cleveland and clinch the American League pennant with a 98-41 record.

1931 - Player/Manager Rogers Hornsby connects on an 11th inning pinch-hit grand slam to give the Cubs an 11-7 win over the Braves.

1936 - The Cardinals and the Giants split a doubleheader at the Polo Grounds in front of a crowd of 64,417 which is the largest crowd in the history of the National League.

1946 - Ted Williams hits the only inside-the-park home run of his career to help the Red Sox defeat Cleveland 1-0 which also clinches the American League pennant for Boston.

1965 - Willie Mays becomes the fifth player in major league history with 500 career home runs in a 5-1 win over the Astros at the Astrodome.

1971 - Frank Robinson homered in both games of a doubleheader split with Detroit to become the 11th member of the 500 home run club.

1972 - Johnny Bench continued a torrid September with a two-run shot in the 10th inning to give the Reds an 8-6 win over the Braves. Bench hit a grand slam in a 7-5 over Atlanta the day before.

1983 - Dan Quisenberry breaks John Hiller’s single season saves record by picking up his 39th when he closes out a 4-3 win over the Angels.

2011 - Mariano Rivera becomes the second pitcher with 600 saves when he tosses a scoreless ninth in a 3-2 win over Seattle.

