 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: September 13

By Kris Willis
/ new
Warren Spahn Holding Baseball

Braves Franchise History

1958 - Warren Spahn becomes the first lefty to have nine career 20 win seasons with an 8-2 victory over St. Louis. Eddie Plank and Lefty Grove each won 20 games eight times.

1959 - Red Schoendienst returns to the Braves lineup for the first time since he was diagnosed with tuberculosis last November.

2015 - The Mets win their seventh straight and hand the Braves their 12th straight loss at home with a 10-7 win. Daniel Murphy hits a three-run home run off Ryan Kelly in the ninth and then score three more in the 10th to win 10-7. New York records its first four-game sweep of Atlanta since 1989 and it is the first time the Braves have lost 12-straight at home since 1931.

MLB History

1909 - Ty Cobb clinches the American League home run title with an inside-the-park homer against the Browns. Cobb has nine homers on the season and all of them are inside-the-park.

1927 - Babe Ruth hits homers No. 51 and 52 as the Yankees sweep a doubleheader from Cleveland and clinch the American League pennant with a 98-41 record.

1931 - Player/Manager Rogers Hornsby connects on an 11th inning pinch-hit grand slam to give the Cubs an 11-7 win over the Braves.

1936 - The Cardinals and the Giants split a doubleheader at the Polo Grounds in front of a crowd of 64,417 which is the largest crowd in the history of the National League.

1946 - Ted Williams hits the only inside-the-park home run of his career to help the Red Sox defeat Cleveland 1-0 which also clinches the American League pennant for Boston.

1965 - Willie Mays becomes the fifth player in major league history with 500 career home runs in a 5-1 win over the Astros at the Astrodome.

1971 - Frank Robinson homered in both games of a doubleheader split with Detroit to become the 11th member of the 500 home run club.

1972 - Johnny Bench continued a torrid September with a two-run shot in the 10th inning to give the Reds an 8-6 win over the Braves. Bench hit a grand slam in a 7-5 over Atlanta the day before.

1983 - Dan Quisenberry breaks John Hiller’s single season saves record by picking up his 39th when he closes out a 4-3 win over the Angels.

2011 - Mariano Rivera becomes the second pitcher with 600 saves when he tosses a scoreless ninth in a 3-2 win over Seattle.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power