Braves Minor League Recap: Jesse Chavez makes rehab appearance at Gwinnett

As the minor league season draws to a close, the Atlanta Braves minor league had just two games in action last night, winning and losing one. It was a day that featured some veterans and some new faces to the organization, mainly second round pick Drue Hackenberg.

(64-73) Gwinnett Stripers 1, (68-70) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 F/7

Joe Dunand 2-3, 1 K

Andrew Velazquez 1-4, 1 K

Jesse Chavez, SP, 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

In what was an abbreviated game, the Stripers offense struggled to show up. They did pick up seven hits and four walks, but that was only good enough for one run, despite going 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The majority of the on-base production came from Chadwick Tromp, Yolmer Sanchez and Joe Dunand who combined to get on base seven times. Drew Lugbauer’s mini hot streak also came to an end as he went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

40 year old Jesse Chavez drew the opener role pitching the first inning where he flirted with danger. He loaded the bases with one out but was able to pick up a strikeout and fly out to close the frame. Nolan Kingham pitched the bulk role throwing five innings of one run ball, zero earned, in addition to striking out 7. The seven strikeouts were the most he’s had on the season, with his previous high being six which was set in his last start.

(60-72) Mississippi Braves 5, (76-55) Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4 F/10

Cal Conley 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

Drake Baldwin 2-5

Drue Hackenberg, SP, ⅔ IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 1 R, 4 BB, 1 K

The Braves offensive approach was balanced as every single player reached base at least once with just two of them reaching base multiple times. Surprisingly though, they had just four at bats with runners in scoring position. Cal Conley and Bryson Horne each picked up homers with Conley’s giving the Braves the lead in the seven, one that was later lost. Their winning run came across on a Jefry Yan wild pitch with Drew Campbell crossing the plate.

After back to back starts of shut out ball with a combined 12 strikeouts, Hackenberg was terrible against the Blue Wahoos allowing four walks, one of which forced in a run. He started the inning well as he retired two of the first three batters he faced in the frame, but back to back full count walks loaded the bases before he then walked the next batter and was lifted. Jose Montilla then came on to finish the inning and pitch the following three where he allowed two earned runs. Payton Williams, Trey Riley and Brooks Wilson each threw two innings to finish the game with Wilson being credited with the win/blown save combo.