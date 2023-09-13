Daily Hammer Podcast: Another Dramatic Victory for the Braves in Philly

One Step Closer!

Through three games of their four game series against the Phillies, the Braves have experienced plenty of struggles, fireworks, and drama. And yet, they have won two of the three games, showing that this team truly can overcome quite a bit, especially in scenarios that could easily happen again in October.

Home runs defined the night, including a few historic ones for the Braves. And while the Atlanta bullpen struggled once again, Brad Hand got the save on a day his importance may have increased significantly. Plus, the injury to Dylan Lee and Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves with the chance to clinch the division on Wednesday.

