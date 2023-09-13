Braves News: Dylan Lee on injured list, Braves beat Phillies in extras, and more

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Dylan Lee on the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. The move was made effective on September 11 after Lee experienced shoulder inflammation.

The #Braves have placed LHP Dylan Lee on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, effective September 11, and voided his option to Triple-A Gwinnett following Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 12, 2023

The southpaw appeared in game one of Monday’s doubleheader and was tagged with two runs in 0.1 innings. He was optioned to Gwinnett after that performance, but the most recent move to the injured list will retract that option.

With this move, his postseason availability is in question, so the Braves will likely turn to other bullpen arms.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in an extra-inning thriller, 7-6.

Jesse Chavez began a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. He tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout. He surrendered two hits and one base on balls.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has surpassed Dale Murphy with 132 runs scored.

MLB News:

The New York Mets have hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. He will officially step into his new role at the end of the regular season.

The Kansas City Royals took two big hits as Austin Cox and Freddy Fermin will each require surgery.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season with a right elbow injury. Darvish has not pitched since August 25.