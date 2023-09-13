 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves recall Jared Shuster, option AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett

The Braves make another move with their pitching staff.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Wednesday ahead of their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves recalled left-hander Jared Shuster and optioned righty AJ Smith-Shawver back to Gwinnett.

Shuster last started for the Braves on August 27 in San Francisco where he allowed four hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has made 10 starts at the major league level and has a 5.26 ERA and a 4.95 FIP in 49 2/3 innings.

Smith-Shawver was called up on Sunday to serve as a fresh arm in the bullpen after the Braves had to juggle things after Spencer Strider came down with an illness. Smith-Shawver had just returned from the injured list for a shoulder issue and is still building back up. He will go back to Gwinnett where he can see more regular action.

