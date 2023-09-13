Spencer Strider, Braves look to clinch another NL East title Wednesday in Philadelphia

After a thrilling win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a sixth straight NL East title Wednesday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves split Monday’s doubleheader and then outlasted Philadelphia in 10 innings Tuesday for a 7-6 win to reduce their magic number to two. Spencer Strider will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out and will match up against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez.

Strider struggled from the outset and was never able to settle in in his last start against the Pirates where he allowed six hits, three walks and six runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Pirates. He’s now allowed 10 earned runs over his last 8 2/3 innings. Strider still leads the majors with 250 strikeouts and is just 26 away from tying John Smoltz’s single season record.

Sanchez has done his part to help stabilize Philadelphia’s rotation in the second half. He allowed four hits and struck out four over five scoreless innings in his last start against the Marlins. Wednesday will be his first career start against Atlanta although he does have one relief appearance where he allowed two hits and an unearned run over two innings.

The Braves have beat up on left-handed pitching all season and have a 135 wRC+ as a team. For context, the Astros are second with a 123 wRC+ against lefties.

Matt Olson launched his 51st home run of the season in Tuesday’s win which tied him with Andruw Jones for the franchise record for a single season with 17 games left to play. Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered in the win and broke Dale Murphy’s modern day franchise record with his 132nd run scored of the season. Acuña is just three homers away from having the first 40 homer, 60 stolen base season in major league history.

The Braves recalled Jared Shuster on Wednesday and optioned AJ Smith-Shawver back to Gwinnett. Shuster will join the bullpen for Wednesday’s game.

Wednesday’s series finale has a 6:40 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 13, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan