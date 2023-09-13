Sean Murphy, Kevin Pillar in Braves lineup Wednesday against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Wednesday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Strider will start for Atlanta Wednesday night while lefty Cristopher Sánchez will go for Philadelphia.

Sean Murphy returns to the Braves lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s game. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left field against the left-hander and will bat eighth.

For the Phillies, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh are back in the starting lineup. Nick Castellanos drops to the seventh spot in the order. Garrett Stubbs will catch in place of J.T. Realmuto and hit eighth.

Phillies like Rojas vs. righty velocity. Spencer Strider is nothing if not righty velocity.



Phillies vs. Braves (RH Strider) 6:40 p.m. ET on NBCSP/94WIP.



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Marsh 7

Castellanos 9

Stubbs 2

Rojas 8



Sanchez LHP — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 13, 2023

