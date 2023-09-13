 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Murphy, Kevin Pillar in Braves lineup Wednesday against Phillies

Atlanta can clinch the NL East with a win tonight.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Wednesday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Strider will start for Atlanta Wednesday night while lefty Cristopher Sánchez will go for Philadelphia.

Sean Murphy returns to the Braves lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s game. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left field against the left-hander and will bat eighth.

For the Phillies, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh are back in the starting lineup. Nick Castellanos drops to the seventh spot in the order. Garrett Stubbs will catch in place of J.T. Realmuto and hit eighth.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

