This day in Braves History: September 14th

By Cassidy Mcmahon
Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1914 - After being ejected for swearing, Braves shortstop Johnny Evers claims he was talking to the ball and not umpire Mal Eason. He will still receive a three-day suspension.

1935 - The Braves snap a 14-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Reds.

1978 - Thirty-eight year old Jim Bouton picks up his first win since 1970 in a 4-1 victory by the Braves over the Giants.

1983 - Nick Esasky’s first inning grand slam off Phil Niekro pushes the Reds to a 6-4 win over the Braves.

MLB History

1901 - Cy Young records his 30th win of the season with a 12-1 Boston win over Washington.

1915 - Babe Ruth tosses a two-hitter and records two of Boston’s three hits to beat the White sox 2-1 for their seventh win in a row.

1961 - The Cardinals and Cubs set a National League record by using 72 players in a double header. St. Louis sweeps the twin bill winning 8-7 and 6-5 in 11 innings. Ken Boyer goes 7-for-11 on the day and hits for the cycle in the night cap.

1986 - Bo Jackson hits his first major league home run in a 10-3 win over Seattle.

1990 - Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr become the first father/son combo to homer in the same major league game.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

