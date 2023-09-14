Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves win Sixth Straight Division Title

Wednesday was quite the fun day for the Braves in Philly!

Spencer Strider returned to the mound and delivered an excellent performance.

Atlanta took three out of four on the road against the Phillies, the second time in the past few weeks the Braves earned three wins in four games on the road against a potential playoff opponent.

And last but certainly not least, the Braves earned their sixth straight NL East Division Title, and their 21st division title over the past 32 years.

Now that the Braves have earned a playoff spot and a division title this week, their focus turns to securing a bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Shawn Coleman offers this and more on the Daily Hammer.

